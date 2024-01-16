Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 40,885 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,885 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southern Copper by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 805,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.