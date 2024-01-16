Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.24% of IDACORP worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. American Trust increased its stake in IDACORP by 38,530.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 726,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 5,338.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 591,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 102,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,550. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.94%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.