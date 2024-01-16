Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $7.52 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.22. 239,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.