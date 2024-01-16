Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $6.73 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 218.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.