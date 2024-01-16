Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $54.70 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $54,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.62. 34,459,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,691,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

