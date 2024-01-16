Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $14.93 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

TMUS stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. 3,308,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,030. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

