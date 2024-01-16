Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 105.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,646. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $228.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.48.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

