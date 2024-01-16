Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.26% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.89. 102,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.02. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

