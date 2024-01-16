Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,032,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.6 %

CSX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. 5,911,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,893,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

