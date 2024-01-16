Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 567,914 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $93,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.96. 168,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,993. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

