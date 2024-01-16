Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.23. 641,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,318. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.