Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 766 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,625,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 511.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after purchasing an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFG

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.