Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

