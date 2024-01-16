AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$10.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.88.

TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.79. 136,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

