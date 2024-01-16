AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,701 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $29,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 24.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

