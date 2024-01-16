Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for about 1.0% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,212,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

View Our Latest Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $224.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $230.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.