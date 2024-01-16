ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at C$44.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.06. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of C$28.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.46.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

