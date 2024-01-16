ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at C$44.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.06. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of C$28.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.46.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
