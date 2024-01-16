Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 132,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,240,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Accolade Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 64,793 shares of company stock valued at $933,061 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Accolade by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Accolade by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 13.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 54.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

