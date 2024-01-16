Acala Token Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $89.40 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00019127 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00278788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,183.82 or 1.00033551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011442 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010612 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10287357 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,168,225.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

