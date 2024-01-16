AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 496,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

ACIU stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

