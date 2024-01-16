Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.35. 11,919,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412,044. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

