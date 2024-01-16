Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.