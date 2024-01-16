Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $521.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

