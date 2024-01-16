Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 99,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. 1,592,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

