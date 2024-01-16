9,855 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE:RDN opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

