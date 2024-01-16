89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ETNB. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of 89bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

89bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.00. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 956,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,742 shares in the last quarter.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

