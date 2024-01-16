83,400 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

ORI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 1,100,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,530. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

