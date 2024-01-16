7,047 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.21. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

