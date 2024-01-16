62,712 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,152,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 342,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 70,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 599,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after acquiring an additional 190,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 514,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBIN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 64,313 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

