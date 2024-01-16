5,151 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

