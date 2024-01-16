4,271 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS COWZ opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

