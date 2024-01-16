24,620 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. 836,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,701. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

