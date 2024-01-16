20,706 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.