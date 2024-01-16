20,100 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. 595,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

