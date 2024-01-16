20,000 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.06% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PZZA traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 225,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

