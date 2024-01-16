20,000 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. 5,210,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,521,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

