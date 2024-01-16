18,800 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after buying an additional 369,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 221,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after acquiring an additional 924,365 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.