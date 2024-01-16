180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. 12,433,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,722,634. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

