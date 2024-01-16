180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,718. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.