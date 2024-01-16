180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $155,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,498,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,114. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

