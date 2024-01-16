180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,572,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 316,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.