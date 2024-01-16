180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,222 shares of company stock valued at $186,462,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $163.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,817,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

