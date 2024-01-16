180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $681.49. 1,617,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $626.28 and its 200 day moving average is $579.57. The stock has a market cap of $302.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $686.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,008. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

