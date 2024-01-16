180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,241,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $232.18. 1,509,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $233.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.24.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

