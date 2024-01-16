180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,936 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Alteryx worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,502. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

