180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,149,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243,216. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

