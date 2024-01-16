180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,725 Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 12.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 347,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 257,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 87,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,724. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

