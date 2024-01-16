180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,507 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

TSM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,031,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,166. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $527.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

