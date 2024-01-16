13,200 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. CRH comprises about 1.4% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after buying an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRH by 5,175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,342 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,003,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,689,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

