1,300 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 243.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 238.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in St. Joe by 93.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE JOE traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 49,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.34.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.